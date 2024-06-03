Gaikwad Classes students excel in SSC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Gaikwad Classes students performed well in the recent 10th-grade results announced by the Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board. Nineteen students scored more than 90% marks, 38 scored more than 85% and more than 65 students scored in excess of 80%, recording 100% result.

Ganesh Wadde (98%) secured the first rank followed by Rishikesh Kathar (95.6%), and Sanket Chaudhari (94.2%). Parents thanked the Gaikwad Classes for excellent guidance to their wards. Director of Gaikwad Educational Group Ramdas Gaikwad praised the students' achievements and attributed their success to the hard work of both parents and students, along with the best guidance from teachers.