Gajanan mandir road turns into city’s biggest idol market

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Ganesh idol sales in the city have shifted this year from the Zilla Parishad ground to Gajanan Mandir Road, which has now become the largest market. As many as 130 sellers have put up stalls, and transactions worth crores are expected in the next two days.

2.5 lakh idols flood the city

Over 2.5 lakh Ganesh idols made by 93 sculptors from Sambhajinagar, Ahilyanagar, Nashik, Pune, Pen, Mumbai, and Buldhana have arrived for sale.

Crowds throng Gajanan Mandir Road

Alongside 130 idol stalls, 15 stalls are selling decorative material. At the Zilla Parishad ground, 33 stalls have been set up, while 20 more are operating under the ‘Umed’ scheme. With stalls lining the road, buyers from city neighborhoods, nearby talukas, and Jalna district are crowding the market.

Standing idols make a comeback

After years, standing Ganesh idols have returned. Last year’s Ayodhya-style Ram Ganesh drew buyers in large numbers, while earlier, the Bahubali Ganesh trend had taken hold. This season, around 5% of the idols follow the Mumbai-style standing pattern. — Mahesh Jawale, seller