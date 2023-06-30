Galaxy Laboratories grants substantial salary increase to workers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a significant development, the Centre of Indian Trade union (CITU) workers at Galaxy Laboratories Pvt Ltd, situated in the railway station MIDC, have secured a substantial salary raise of Rs 13,451. The agreement was reached between the company management and the CITU labor union after negotiations to address the workers wage concerns.

Furthermore, adhering to the regulations set by the Maharashtra government, it was decided that each worker would receive a Diwali bonus and an amount of Rs 1.50 lakh for house construction. The agreement was signed by directors SR Deshmukh, RB Deshmukh, BK Patil, RA Mehunkar, PP Kote on behalf of the company, and CITU district president Laxman Sakudkar, district general secretary Damodar Mankape, Narayan Chavan, Suresh Bansode, Shivaji Dharmadhikari representing the CITU union. The workers expressed their appreciation for the agreement by distributing sweets in celebration.