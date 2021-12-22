Gamblers arrested at Kesarsinghpura

Aurangabad, Dec 22:

Vedantnagar police arrested nine gamblers while gambling in a room of a security guard in Kesarsinghpura in Kokanwadi area on Monday at around 11.30 pm. The police seized Rs 43,010 from them.

The police received the information about the gambling in a room of security guard’s room. The police conducted a raid and arrested Anwar Khan Ekbal Khan (32, Gulli No. 6), Shaikh Imran Shaikh Bari (35), Syed Feroz Syed Pasha (33), Azim Shah Abdul Qadir (25, Shahnoorwadi), Alim Shaikh Rafiq Shaikh (32, Shambhunagar), Syed Sohel Syed Sameer (38, Silk Mill Colony), Syed Shakeel Syed Bashir (38, Kesharsinghpura, Kokanwadi), Shaikh Sameer Shaikh Saleem (28, Shahnoormia Dargah) and Gulam Mustafa Gulam Mohammad (32, Osmanpura). A case has been registered in Vedantnagar police station while ASI Uttam Jadhav is further investigating the case.