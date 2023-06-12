Gambling den in Kabranagar busted

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The crime branch police trying to bust a gambling den at Kabranagar for the past six months finally succeeded on Sunday night. The police arrested 13 gamblers and seized gambling and other articles worth Rs 4.38 lakh from them. However, Club operators Javed Khan Mohd Khan and Salman Mohd Khan and gamblers Akbar Khan and Akbar Khan Moinuddin Khan and Ismail Shaikh fled from the scene.

On June 11, crime branch PSI Ajeet Dagadkhar and his team were closing the market at night. He received the information at around 1 am that a gambling den is being operated at the house of Javed in Kabranagar.

Dagadkhar, PSI Ramakant Patare, Sanjay Nand, Manoj Chavan, Sunil Belkar, Sandeep Rashinkar, Ajay Dahiwal and others laid a trap and arrested 13 gamblers red-handed. A case has been registered with the Jawahar Colony police station.

Police said, Javed was operating the club for the past many months. Many well-known traders and businessmen used to gamble here. However, the police failed to bust the den as the operator used to hide the gamblers before the police arrived. However, the police arrested the gamblers red-handed.