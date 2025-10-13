Gandhi and Shastri Jayanti celebrations at Winchester

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Winchester International School celebrated the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri with great reverence under the banner of ‘From Truth to Unity.’ The programme included inspiring speeches, a graceful dance performance, and a thought-provoking skit, all highlighting the values and teachings of the great leaders.

The inauguration of weekly wall magazines was held under different themes such as Environment and Sustainability, Jai Jawan Jai Kisan, and Unity in Diversity. Executive Parents Association members Dr Fazeela Shaikh, Zoha Fatema, and Sanobar Fatima unveiled the creative works prepared by the students. Principal Dr Afsar Khan appreciated the efforts of the students and staff.