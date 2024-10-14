Gandhi gave us new option to fight without weapons: Kumar Prashant

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “A new chapter in the history of human life began with Mahatma Gandhi. We call this chapter 'Non-Violent Revolution'. The idea of non-violent revolution did not exist before Gandhi. He gave us a new option of how to fight without weapons. We don't want to be left behind in battle. Killing one's opponent is not fighting, but conquering one's opponent is fighting. He gave this new science of fighting to the world,” said Kumar Prashant, veteran Gandhian Scholar.

He was speaking on Sunday in a programme to release a book ‘Sarvodaya Yatra', which was organised at Einstein Auditorium jointly by Mahatma Gandhi Mission University and Editorial Board Manvat. This is freedom fighter Dr Gangaprasad Agarwal's commemorative book.

Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam presided over the function while Agricultural expert Vijayanna Borade, Vice-Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, editorial board convener adv Suresh Barhate, president of Maharashtra Pradesh Sarvodaya Mandal Ramesh Dane, journalist Shobha Shiradhonkar and others were present.

Speaking further, Kumar Prashant said when we think of the good, the bad will automatically end. Asha Deshpande conducted the proceedings of the programme while Principal Dr Ashok Chindurwar proposed a vote of thanks.