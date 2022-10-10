Gandhi Jayanti at Winchester Intl

Aurangabad, Oct 10: Winchester International English School celebrated birth anniversaries of two great Indian leaders, Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri with great enthusism. The function started with the garlanding of the portraits of Bapu Ji and Bharat Ratan Lal Bahadur Shastri by the school Head Boy and Head Girl. Speeches were delivered in English by Shaikh Asad, Hindi by Syed Sara and Shaikh Maheen and in Marathi by Samiksha Nemane.

Director Dr Afsar Khan urged the students to follow the path of non-violence of Mahatma Gandhi and support the slogan Jai Jawan Jai Kisan given by Shastri. Umar Jagirdar conducted the proceedings.