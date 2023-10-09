Gandhi Jayanti at Wisdom School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Wisdom High International School organised a special programme to commemorate Gandhi Jayanti, the 154nd birth anniversary of the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi. The principal, school staff and the students of grades 1 to 10 participated. Gandhiji’s portrait was garlanded by the chief guest and school director Adv. Sufiyan Siddiqui and secretory Tabassum Siddiqui. The children sang a song, presented a drama and delivered speeches. Student Abdul Malik played the role of Mahatma Gandhi. Nasreen Siddiqui proposed a vote of thanks.