Gang of motorcycle thieves busted

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Waluj MIDC police busted a gang of motorcycle thieves and arrested four gang members on Monday. The police seized five stolen motorcycles worth Rs 3.60 lakh from them.

The police received the information that some people were coming in search of customers for the stolen motorcycles in the Teesgaon area. Accordingly, the police laid a trap. After some time, four persons came on two motorcycles (MH20 DY 4137 and MH 20EN 4613). On suspicion, the police arrested all four including Sunil Sanjay Meher (20, Chikalthana), Rahul Chhotu Lokhande (20, Bajajnagar), Deepak Raju Batade (25, Shivajinagar) and Vishnu Dnyaneshwar Sonawane (20, Wadgaon). They confessed that they stole the motorcycles from Waluj, Waluj MIDC and city areas. The police seized five motorcycles from them.

The action was executed under the guidance of PI Avinash Aghav, second PI Ganesh Tathe by API Gautam Wavale, PSI Deepak Rothe, Dhiraj Kabliye, Suresh Kuche, Yashwant Gobade, Suraj Agrawal, Hanuman Thoke, Avinash Dhage, Rajabhau Kolhe and others.