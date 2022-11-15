Gang of robbers caught red-handed

Karmad police: All five robbers in custody

Aurangabad:

The Karmad police on Monday night caught a gang of thieves who were trying to loot a truck at Karmad. The incident took place after midnight on Karmad road. Three gang members were arrested on the spot while two who escaped from the spot were caught on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, a truck (MH-17-BY-8649) heading towards Jalna was stopped at Karmad by car (MH-03-AR-3274) near Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar statue at midnight. The truck driver Bhaiyya Sayyed Shaikh (Belapur, Shrirampur, Ahmednagar), second driver Pappu Gore (Shrirampur) were transporting onions to Jalna. Five youths jumped out of the car and started quarreling with the truck driver claiming that he hit their car. They then thrashed the drivers and forcefully climbed the truck cabin and looted Rs 500 and two mobiles. The matter came to light to the police who were on night patrol.

The police immediately swung into action and arrested three accused at the spot while two others ran away. They were also arrested in the afternoon. The accused have been identified as Jai Kanhiyya Bhandarkar (21, Modikhana, Badi Sadak, Jalna), Karan Surendrasingh Thakur (Panitaki, Jalna), Ashish Santosh Nirmal (22, Sainagar, Jalna), Kadar Shaikh (23, Mangal Bazar, Jalna) and Umer Rahimoddin Shaikh (20, Mangal Bazar, Jalna). PSI Dadasaheb Bansode is further investigating the case.