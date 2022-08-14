Gang of thieves stealing bag containing 42 tolas of gold arrested

Railway Police nab the culprits

Aurangabad, Aug 14:

Thieves looted a bag containing 42 tola gold and Rs 52,400 rupees belonging to a passenger in the Howrah Express going from Jalgaon to Mumbai. The Chalisgaon railway police registered a case on August 8. Police inspector Suresh Bhale informed that the team of the local crime branch arrested five accused in this theft and seized the stolen goods worth Rs 22.43 lakh along with additional 11 tolas of gold.

According to police, Harishchandra Varkhade (Jalgaon) was carrying a bag of jewellery to Mumbai. He had kept the bag under his head. But it was stolen during the journey. During investigation, the railway police caught a hardened criminal Satbir Singh Tak. He confessed that he had committed the theft along with Rahim Khan Rashid Khan (Tambapura, Jalgaon). He also said that Rahim ran away with the stolen goods. Mokshada Patil, Superintendent of Police of the Government Railway Police (GRP), sent a team of crime branch PI Suresh Bhale, API Prashant Gambhirrao, PSI Bhaiya Pathan to Jalgaon to nab the accused.

The team received a tip off that the thieves were coming to Jalgaon in a rickshaw. Taking help of the local police, they laid a trap and stopped the rickshaw on the road at 11.45 pm. However, Rahim Khan took advantage of the darkness and ran away. The police arrested Bhavna Jawaharlal Lodha, Tanishka Bhavna Lodha (Raunaknagar, Jalgaon) and Anil Chaudhary (Jalgaon). The police recovered cash and gold worth Rs 9.96 lakh. Rahim was also arrested the next day. The remaining items were seized from him. Railway police recovered the stolen goods worth Rs 22.43 lakh. PI Bhale informed that 11.3 tola of extra gold was found with Bhavna Lodha. SP Patil has announced a reward of Rs 10,000 to the investigating officers.