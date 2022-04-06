Gangapur’s sub-registrar suspended

Aurangabad, April 6:

Sub-registrar of Gangapur Balaji Madswar was suspended on Wednesday for doing registration of land sale deeds by flouting fragmentation landholdings norms.

Incharge join district registrar Kailas Dawnge said that the Office of Inspector General of Registration and Stamp Controller (IGR and SC)of Pune took action against Madswar.

The State Government issued directives to prohibit fragmentation landholdings norms strictly since July 2021.

A total of 22 land sale deeds were registered at Beed Bypass office on a single day.

A committee led by S D Kulkarni submitted the probe report to Pune office of the Inspector General of Registration. Sub-registrar of Gangapur Balaji Madswar registered 43 sale deeds by ignoring the norms.

Pune’s IGR and SC office took action against the sub-registrar today. All eyes are towards what action is taken against those officers whose probe reports were submitted to Pune office.