Gaonthan lands to be measured through drone

Aurangabad

Under the central government’s Swamitva Scheme, houses and lands are being measured through drones. The property owners in rural areas will get the PR cards after the survey. The work has already started in some villages. In Aurangabad district around 90 percent work has been completed.

Based on the survey by the British government, the gaonthan lands were given until 1964. Later, the villages with less than 2,000 population land surveys numbers were given. The villages with more than 2,000 population were established in Sajja. Until 1994, the taluka pattern was implemented after a survey. Now, the Swamitwa scheme has been introduced.

Under this scheme, GIS marking of the gaonthan properties, maps of each house, open space, and roads will be taken. Land survey numbers will be given to each house, open space, road, lane, and nullah and will be noted in the gram panchayat and government register.

In the drone survey, the limits of gaonthan land, its present condition, encroachment, and excess construction will be done. The survey through drone can be done within half an hour in each village.

The work of a survey of 82 villages in Aurangabad tehsil is in the final stages. Each villager will get a map and PR card. They will also get the e-property card after the survey is completed and maps are prepared.

Survey completed in district

Tehsil - Villages

Aurangabad - 144

Kannad - 156

Paithan - 157

Gangapur - 187

Phulambri - 80

Khuldabad - 68

Sillod - 98

Vaijapur - 150

Soyegaon - 75