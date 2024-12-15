Garbage piles in Bajajnagar;

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Residents of Bajajnagar are distressed as garbage continues to pile up at Jaybhavani Chowk and the BSNL godown area for several days.

The growing heaps have increased stray dogs and foul odours, frustrating locals. Women residents have warned they will protest in front of the MIDC office if authorities fail to remove the garbage immediately.

The MIDC administration assigned waste collection in residential and industrial areas to a private company. However, the company has failed to collect garbage on time, and garbage trucks have stopped arriving for days. This delay forces residents to dump waste along roadsides and open spaces, which has led to a rise in mosquito breeding. Residents accused garbage truck staff of arguing with women over minor issues and refusing to collect waste. Left with no option, women now dispose of garbage wherever they find space, said Sneha Ramgirwar, Bharti Kolhapure, Bhagyashree Lanke, Madhavi Kirtwad, Pooja Kulkarni and Vandana Chandanse.