Garbhakalyanak Mahotsav celebrated

Aurangabad:

The Panchakalyan Mahotsav of Chintamani Parshwanath Digambar Jain Atishay Kshetra Kachner was held in the presence of Acharya Saubhagywasagariji Maharaj here recently. The programmes began with a morning Japa ritual, abhishek shantidhara, pojan and vidhana, havan and acharyashri's discourse. Giving more information, Acharyashri said that the aropan ceremony of the idol of Lord Parshwanath is a special ceremony.

This five day ceremonial programme, with the Garbhkalyanak mohotsav celebrated on the first day is very important. It is believed that Lord Kuber showers his blessings on the people in the city where this ceremony takes place. Hence bringing peace, harmony, happiness and prosperity. Large number of devotees were present.