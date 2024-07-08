Gardener attacked with deadly weapon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A gardener, Uttam Chavan, who has been working for many years at the municipal corporation garden in Shastrinagar, was attacked with a deadly weapon, on Sunday night. This incident has shaken other gardeners and security guards working in municipal corporation gardens. The municipal administration has demanded that the police take this matter seriously.

There are more than 100 gardens in the city, with gardeners and security guards appointed in over 15 gardens. In gardens where there are no municipal employees, many locations have become hubs for drunkards at night. When municipal employees raise objection, the individuals would retaliate in aggression, causing the employees to remain silent. On Sunday night at 7.15 pm, gardener Uttam Chavan was asking people to leave the Shastrinagar garden when a deranged person attacked him with a knife. Upon receiving the news, Chief Garden Superintendent Vijay Patil rushed to the hospital and stayed there until late at night.

He informed administrator G Sreekant about the incident. On Monday morning, Patil reported that Chavan's condition was stable. He also mentioned that other civic employees are now living in fear due to this incident. Maintaining the garden, opening, and closing it on time is part of their duty. Patil urged that it is very serious when citizens attack municipal employees and appealed for cooperation from the public.