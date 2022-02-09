Garrage owner booked for using fake registration number

Aurangabad, Feb 9:

A garrage owner from Jalna used a motorcycle came to his garrage for repairing by putting fake registration number plate on it. on the motorcycle came in his garrage for repairing. A Cidco police have arrested the accused Prakash Rajendra Atole (25, Vadigodri, Ambad).

Atole runs a garrage at Vadigodri. A motorcycle was brought to his garrage for repairing, but the owner had not taken it back and hence Atole was using it by putting fake registration number MH21 AC 5318.

On February 8, he came to the city. Traffic constable Mohan Kedare was on duty on Jaibhavaninagar to Cidco Bus Stand Road. He stopped Atole and found that there was number plate on the front of the bike but not at the back. Hence, he asked for document of the motorcycle to Atole but he was not having it. When Kedare checked the number online, he found that the registration number was fake and the real number of the motorcycle was MH46 U 9216. A case has been registered against Atole and the Cidco police arrested him.