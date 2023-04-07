Gas grid to give booster to industrial growth, connectivity

Letter to district administration for land acquisition

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The district will get another important booster for industrialization along with its connectivity with the Grass Grid project. The gas pipeline will pass through Mumbai, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nagpur and further to Jharsuguda in Odisha under this grid.

The Central government has sent a letter to the district administration for land acquisition and other permission issues for this ambitious project. The administration has started reviewing this project.

The work of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) is currently going on within the municipal limits of the city and it has been completed under two ward offices. Gas will be available from house to house in the next few months. On the other hand, as the gas pipeline will pass through the Samruddhi expressway under the National Gas Grid, the city's connectivity will get a boost along with the industries here.

It will provide clean fuel to industrial and anchor load customers will get gas. The availability of domestic gas will greatly help the development of electricity, fertilizers and other major industries in the future.