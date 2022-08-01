Gates of Jayakwadi closed by half foot

Aurangabad, Aug 1:

The gates of Jayakwadi dam were closed by half a foot, at 3 pm, on Monday. Water release from the dam into the Godavari basin has also been reduced. The decision was taken today due to the decrease in inflow from the upper dams.

The gates of the dam can be opened more or less depending on the rainfall and water inflow in the dam area in the future. So, 43 villages which are located on the Godavari river bank were alerted.

The dam currently has 90 per cent water storage. Water is arriving at a speed of 8,000 cusecs in the dam. The dam gates (number 10, 27, 18, 19, 16, 21, 14, 23, 12 and 25) have been closed by half a foot. Water at a speed of 9, 432 cusecs was being from the dam till July 31.

At present, water at 4,192 cusecs speed is being released through ages while water at 1589 cusecs is being released from the hydroelectric power station. The gates of the dam were opened in the presence of Collector Sunil Chavan seven days ago.

Initially, the speed of water release was at 26,000 cusecs while the inflow of 32,000 cusecs of water was at that time in the dam.