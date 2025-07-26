Gates of Jayakwadi likely to be lifted any day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Gates of Jayakwadi Dam are likely to be lifted at any time because of rising water and the arrival of inflow.

Jayakwadi Dam Executive Engineer Prashant Sant sent a written letter to the five district collectors (Chhatrapati Sambhajiagar, Jalna, Beed, Parbhani and Nanded) on Saturday night, stating that there is a possibility of releasing water from the dam into the Godavari river basin.

“Also, the water level of the dam is increasing rapidly.

Considering the current inflow, it is necessary to maintain the water level as per the water distribution plan,” he said.

Therefore, it can be released into the Godavari basin at any time. “The district collector needs to alert the citizens about this,” it was mentioned in the letter.