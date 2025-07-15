Gautala Sanctuary closed to visitors until September 15

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Department of Forest (Wildlife Division) has issued an official alert announcing the closure of the Gautala Autramghat Wildlife Sanctuary, including the historic Pitalkhora Caves, to tourists from July 1 to September 15.

This year's closure spans two and a half months, slightly shorter than last year’s three-month restriction, which ran from June 15 to September 15, 2024.

According to a notice issued by Divisional Forest Officer (Wildlife) M. B. Naikwadi to the Assistant Conservator of Forest (Wildlife, Kannad), the decision follows instructions from the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), Nagpur. As per the sanctuary's Management Plan, the order mandates restricted access during this period.

In response, a banner has been displayed at the entrance gate by the ACF (Kannad), informing visitors of the temporary closure, including the Pitalkhora Caves, which lie within the sanctuary boundaries.

Sources within the department confirmed that the annual closure is a routine monsoon-season safety measure. It is intended to minimize risks caused by heavy rainfall, such as slippery trails and rising water levels at waterfall points, while also protecting both wildlife and human visitors. The sanctuary is home to diverse fauna, including wild boars, leopards, and a tiger (T3C1). Sources added, officials emphasize that reducing human-wildlife interaction during this season helps maintain ecological balance and ensures safety for all.