GDCA-CHM examinations in city on May 27

Aurangabad, May 26:

The Registrar, Co-operative Department of the State Government will conduct examinations of two courses- Government Diploma in Co-operation and Accountancy and Co-operative Housing Management (GDC A and CHM) at Vivekanand College between May 27 and 29.

There will be two sessions for each day. The Centre chief and district deputy registrar of Cooperative said that the first session is from 10 am to 1 pm while the second session is between 2 pm and 5 pm.

The hall tickets were issued online. Those who have not received the hall ticket due to technical problems should bring a driving licence, PAN card, Aadhar Card, and election voters ID card which will be verified before allowing at the examinations centres.

The subjects for GDC A and CHM courses examinations are as follows;

--GDC& A examination subjects

1. Management of Co-operative Housing Societies

2. Accounts

3. Auditing

4. History, Principles & Management of Co-operation

5. Co-operative Law & Other Laws

6. Co-operative Banking & Credit Societies

--CHM examination subjects

1. Management of Co-operative Housing Societies

.2 Accounts

3 Auditing