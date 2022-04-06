Geet Ramayan organized on Ram Navami

Aurangabad, April 6:

Geet Ramayan has been organised on the occasion of Shri Ram Navami at Tapadiya Natyamandir on April 10 at 7 pm. Devdutt Deshpande will be the lead singer and the music will be composed by Amit Oak. Jagdish Vyavahare will accompany on tabla, flute Niranjan Bhalerao, Talvadya Rahul Joshi, Mridang Jitendra Salvi and sound and lighting by Avinash Thigale. The entry to the programme is free of cost. Renukadas Deshpande, founder of Swaradatta Mitra Mandal, Nikhil Urhekar, president and Umesh Deshpande, secretary have appealed to the citizens to be present for the programme.