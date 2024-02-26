Gen merit llist declared:Wave of happiness among aspiring teachers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: There is a wave of happiness among aspiring teachers as the Education Department released the general merit list of the first phase of teacher recruitment on Monday.

It may be noted that the Department conducted the Teacher Aptitude and Intelligence Test (TAIT) was conducted in February-March 2023.

Nearly 1.63 lakh candidates registered for the generation of TAIT certificate. The aspiring teachers were allowed to fill and lock preference for the recruitment between February 5 and 14.

There are two categories of recruitment one with interviews and the other without interviews.

The government has granted permission to the Education Department to fill 21,687 posts of teachers in local self-governing and privately aided schools across the State. The names of candidates who applied for jobs without interviews were recommended for the recruitment

The recruitment process for the posts of Shikshak Sevaks for 1st to 12th standards for the schools run by Zilla Parishad, Municipal Council, Municipal Corporations and private education societies is being carried out. Of them, 16,799 posts will be filled without interviews and 4,879 with interviews. The general merit list of over 11 K candidates was released on the Pavitra Portal for the selection without interviews on Monday. The candidates will have to follow the process to see their selection for the post on the portal. The general merit list of the remaining phases will be out soon.

Box

Locked preference and recommended preference

The aspirants will have to follow the steps to see locked and recommended preferences at the Pavitra Portal;

--Those who locked their preference should click on ‘Applicant Recommended Status’ in the Application Menu

--The candidates will see select interview type in select round phase-I

--They will have to choose the ‘without interview’ option in the menu

--After the submission of the option, one can see whether the candidate has been selected or not in the ‘View Recommended Institute list’

--The aspirants will be able to see locked preferences and recommended preferences in green colour.

Box

Injustice with Urdu aspirants

Sajid Nisar Ahmed, founder of Akhil Bharatiya Urdu Shakshak Sangh claimed injustice was done with Urdu medium aspirants. Around 160 candidates from other mediums were selected in Urdu medium schools. He submitted a memorandum to the Education Commissioner (Pune) requesting to not include other medium aspirants for the jobs in Urdu medium schools.