Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow

Women’s Day celebrated recently has become a custom every year now and recognises the woman around us. The empowerment of women is a great responsibility. The world becomes a better place when women don't experience hardships to exist.

Earlier, the role of women was limited to household chores, everyone was brought up with the belief that the role of women is limited to these tasks, due to which women didn't go out to work. However, things have changed now. Women started trying different things, started believing that they can have careers and future. More and more started taking education, taking up jobs and building careers in almost every sector. Now, there is no space where woman aren't working and excelling at what they are doing. Women are getting recognition and equal opportunities in society. They are now given the freedom to move ahead of the opposite gender. They are now working hard and breaking all the glass ceilings around the world.

International Women’s Day is all about feeling self worth and achieving the goals as per potential. Besides that, women should gather courage to cross all the barriers in all spheres of life to make a better tomorrow. Women's Day is all about making the society realise that each individual has to work in a different way for changing society towards a better future. We are women of the 21st century, the history of Indian women is full of pioneers, who broke gender barriers and worked hard for their rights and made progress in field of politics, arts, sports, science. Womanhood is not just appearing in female apparels but the essence of womanhood is to be a perfect companion of men to make this world a beautiful place. Womanhood is to be a caring mother to the future generations. There is no limit to what we as women can accomplish. Cherish womanhood!

(The writer is Professor/head of the department,

Shri Bhagwan Homoeopathic Medical College, Aurangabad).