Get ready to groove with LTCC Dance auditions and workshop

Aurangabad, July 5:

Lokmat Times Campus Club in association with Passion Dance Institute has organised a mega dance audition only for Campus Club members of 2022. The auditions will be organised on July 10 at Lokmat Hall, Jalna road, Aurangabad.

The auditions will be held in different age groups. The timing for the 1st to 4th will be from 11 am onwards, 5th to 7th from 1.30 pm and 8th to 10th from 3.30 pm. The students in every category will have to be present on time. The participants will have to bring their own song in mobile or pen drive. Audition song must be 1.30 minutes long. In all, 15 participants from each category will be selected for the final round. Each student participating will get a certificate. Finalists of the first, second and third and one consolation prize winner will get a trophy and certificates. Dance India Dance, Super Dancer, DID LIL Master fame Vaibhav Ghuge will be present for the final round prize distribution ceremony. For more information, one may contact on 8080516737, 7798168959.

LTCC along with Passion Dance Institute has organised a ‘Rainy Blast Dance Workshop’ that will give insights on Dance Knowledge, Reality Show Tips and Tricks with Dance India Dance, Super Dancer, DID LIL Master fame Vaibhav Ghuge. The competition will be open for both Campus Club members and Non Campus Club Members. The fees will be Rs 1000 for non Campus Members while Rs 800 for Campus Club members. The workshop will be held on July 16 at 11 am at Lokmat Hall, Jalna road, Aurangabad. The entry for the workshop will be from the rara gate. For more details one may contact 9371227667.

The final round of the competition will be held on July 16 at 3.30 am, at Lokmat Hall, Jalna road. The entry for the auditions will be from the rare gate.