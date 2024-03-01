Giant Group of Chikalthana holds installation ceremony

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Giant Group of Chikalthana recently held a ceremony to swear in their newly appointed chairman, Rahul Mutha, and secretary, Ganesh Indani, along with the other executive team.

Nandkishore Kagliwal, CEO of Nath Seeds, served as the chief guest and offered valuable insights during the event. Special committee member Vinod G Shevtekar, association president Amit Malani, and director Prashant Malani also provided guidance during the ceremony. Former president Kalpana Mehta shared her perspectives, and Vaishali Kasliwal presented the organization's annual report.

Malani administered the oath to the new office bearers. Additionally, Samyam Mutha and Harshita Indani were sworn in as president and secretary of ‘Young Giants,’ a youth division dedicated to fostering social service among the younger generation. New president Mutha, announced their commitment to undertaking new social initiatives and projects. Shraddha Indani, donated an oxygen machine to Aadhaar old age home and care centre. Naresh Gupta also donated cash for a cowshed project.