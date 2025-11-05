Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Giants Group of CSN Pioneers celebrated Diwali Snehasamelan and held its General Body Meeting at Golwadi on October 17 under the chairmanship of president Sheetal Aggarwal. The event, beautifully coordinated by Ritesh-Priya Aggarwal, Niraj-Sugandha Kalantri, Hitesh-Pallavi Narkhede, and Sagar-Rupali Sakala, featured traditional attire, games, dance, music, and festive cheer. Members received special gifts for their active social contributions, celebrating unity, joy, and togetherness in a vibrant, family-like Diwali atmosphere.