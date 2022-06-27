Girl eloped from city brought back from Odisha

Aurangabad, June 27:

A 16 years old girl from the city met a boy from Bhubaneshwar in Odhisha state on social media and developed propinquity with him. She eloped from the city for him. The anti-human trafficking cell traced the girl after 14 months and brought her back to the city. The girl has been given in the custody of Jawaharnagar police station.

ACP (crime) Vishal Dhume informed that the parents of the victim lodged a complaint with Jawaharnagar police station on April 6, 2021, that their daughter has been kidnapped. The police were searching for her since then. Later, the investigation was handed over to anti-human trafficking cell. The cell after a technical investigation found that the girl is at Bhubaneshwar. Accordingly, cell’s API Sushma Pawar, ASI Isaq Pathan, constable Santosh Tribhuvan and Hira Chincholkar went to Bhuvaneshwar and traced the location of the girl. The team then brought the girl back to the city. The police action was executed under the guidance of PI Shivaji Taware.

In the investigation, it was found that the boy who called her to Bhubaneshwar is an IIT student. The victim completed her class twelfth. The boy admitted her to a private online class for further studies, it was unveiled in the police investigation.