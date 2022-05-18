Girl murdered by strangulating and hitting on head

Aurangabad, May 18:

A suspect allegedly killed his girlfriend by calling her at his house at Rajendranagar in Naregaon area by strangulating and then hitting on her head with a heavy thing at on Wednesday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Renuka Devidas Dhepe (19, Brijwadi). Her suspected boyfriend Shankar Vishnu Hagwane (24, native of Dhanora, Lad Karanja, Washim) is at large since the incident and the police have launched a massive manhunt.

Police said, Shankar lives with his three friends in a rented house owned by Vasantrao Bangale in Rajendranagar. The deceased lives in Brijwadi with her parents and brother. He has completed her class eleventh but left education for the past two years.

On Wednesday, her parents and brother went out on work. Suspect Shankar used to sell vegetables in Brijwadi and Naregaon area. He knew Renuka and developed a friendship with her.

Today, Sankar’s room partners came at around 5.30 pm and found Renuka lying in the pool of blood. They immediately informed house owner Bangale, who then informed the police.

Cidco MIDC police station PI Vitthal Pote, API Shivaji Chaure and others rushed to the spot. They saw that Renuka was strangulated with a rope and hit with a heavy thing on the head. The police took her to Government Medical College and Hospital.

On Receiving the information ACP Vishal Dhume, ACP Nishikant Bhujbal and other senior officers rushed to the spot.

Suspect Shankar is missing since the incident. The neighbours informed that they had seen the deceased on a couple of occasions coming to Shankar’s room. The police have started a massive manhunt for him. The process of registering a case was going on till late at night. The police are strictly interrogating his room partners.