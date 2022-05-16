Girl sexually exploited on threat of spreading video

Aurangabad, May 16:

A man sexually exploited a 22-year-old girl from Waluj industrial area on several occasions threatening her to make her objectionable video viral on social media and also hampered her arranged marriage. A case has been registered against the accused and his three accomplices with Waluj MIDC police station.

Varsha (name changed) lives with her parents in Waluj industrial area. During the lockdown in 2020, she had gone to her native village with her parents in Ahmednagar district. She met a man Akshay Dilip Sathe there and an affair developed between them. After living for seven months in Ahmednagar, she returned with her parents to Waluj industrial area.

On July 25, 2020, Akshay and his friend came in a car to meet her. He took her and raped her in the car at a deserted place. His friend shot the video of the incident. Later, they left her in Waluj industrial area and fled. Varsha due to fear of defamation did not tell anyone about the incident.

However, Akshay threatened her of making the video viral on social media and sexually exploited her on several occasions.

Meanwhile, Varsha’s marriage was arranged with a man from Ahmednagar. But, Akshay met her husband-to-be and told him about their relations. Hence, her arranged marriage was canceled.

On Friday last, Akshay’s father Dilip Sathe and brother Rahul went to Varsha’s house and threatened her that they will not let her marry anyone and they will defame her.

Her parents then lodged a complaint with Waluj MIDC police station and a case has been registered against Akshay, his father, brother and friend. Under the guidance of PI Sandeep Gurme, PSI M R Ghunawat is further investigating the case.