Girls try to jump from moving train, saved by TC

Accidentally sat in Sachkhand express

Aurangabad, Aug 24:

Two girls, who had mistakenly boarded the Sachkhand Express, tried to jump off the train after seeing that it was not stopping at Lasur station. However, the alert ticket checker (TC) stopped both in time. The incident took place on Wednesday.

Both the girls are residents of Lasur. They boarded the Sachkhand Express from Aurangabad. But this train kept proceeding without stopping at Lasur station. They realized that they were on the wrong train. So both of them tried to jump from the train. On noticing this, the TC stopped both of them. Sachkhand Express later stopped at Tarur for crossing. The Marathwada Express also arrived at the same time. Both the girls were brought to Lasur station by Marathwada Express. Railway Pravasi Sena president Santosh Kumar Somani, railway officer-employees, railway security force and Shillegaon police took efforts.

Girl boards train in a domestic dispute

Due to a domestic dispute, an 18-year-old girl boarded a train from Purna to Parbhani and then from Parbhani to Aurangabad by another train. On getting information, she was detained by railway police at Aurangabad railway station.

Class 2 student boards a train

A boy studying in class 2 and a resident of Mhada Colony, asked his mother for money to buy crisps. But the mother slapped him instead of paying. Furious, the boy boarded the Nanded-Mumbai Tapovan Express on Wednesday with his school bag. However, Santosh Kumar Somani informed that he was handed over to the Vedantnagar police station with the help of the railway pravasi sena members.