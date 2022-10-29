Give additional pay hike to Gram Sevaks

Aurangabad:

A bench of Justice Mangesh S Patil and Justice Sandeep V Marne of the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court ordered to give an additional pay hike with amount of difference to be paid to the Adarsh Gram Sevak awardee petitioners. The court also said that the Adarsh Gram Sevaks who are eligible for pay hike till August 24, 2017, should be given the benefits of the pay hike within four weeks. Despite the award of Adarsh Gram Sevak through Hingoli and Latur Zilla Parishad, the petitioners were not given the benefits of the sixth pay commission. Hence Shivaji Kharat and other 25 Gram Sevaks and Pramod Hudge and 8 others have filed a petition through Adv Shivkumar Mathpati. The court gave the above order after the hearing.