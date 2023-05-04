Give cremation permit on the spot

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The residents have to go to the municipal corporation for the registration of deaths and birth and for gaining permission for cremation. They have to pay nominal fees for it, but have to spend for travelling to the office.

Hence, to make the procedure more simple, the newly appointed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administrator G Shrikant on Thursday directed medical officer Dr Paras Mandlecha to study that how the death registration, permission for cremation and burial can be provided to the residents on the spot. G Shrikant on Thursday morning reviewed various issues during a meeting with Dr Mandlecha. He directed to undertake a study to make the procedures easier about the marriage registration, birth - death certificates. He said that care should be taken that the residents should get these certificates at their doorsteps. Additional commissioner Ravindra Nikam and other officers were also present.