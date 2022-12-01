Give possession of the house to the petitioner

Aurangabad:

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court ordered the implementation of the district deputy registrar's order to return the possession of the house to the petitioner within 6 weeks as the lender did not release the mortgaged house despite returning the principal amount taken as loan with interest. A Bench comprising Justice Mangesh Patil and Justice YG Khobragade gave the orders to the Nanded district collector, Tehsildar and divisional joint registrar under the Maharashtra Moneylending (regulation) Act 2014.

Petitioner Praveen Mamaiwar Reddy had borrowed Rs 24 lakhs from a moneylender by mortgaging his house at Mauje Malegaon (Ardhapur) in Nanded district. Reddy returned the above amount with interest. However, the moneylender was not handing over the papers of Reddy's house, which were kept as collateral.

So when he approached the district deputy registrar of Nanded, he declared the purchase deed written by the moneylender from Reddy invalid and ordered him to return home. Reddy repeatedly applied to the collector and deputy registrar for the implementation of this order. The Tehsildar ordered the circle officers to implement the above order of the deputy registrar. But they did not take action. So Reddy through Adv Suhas Urgunde filed a petition in the Aurangabad bench.