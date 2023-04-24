Give power to BRS, we will give free water, and electricity: KCR

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“If you give power to BRS in Maharashtra, I promise to give water everyday in each house within five years and free electricity to farmers”, appealed Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) and chief minister of Telangana K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) to the people.

He was addressing a public meeting organised at Jabinda ground on Monday evening. More than 200 political leaders including 40 former corporators joined BRS on the occasion. KCR welcomed them by giving the BRC scarf to them. Former MLA Laxman Dhongde, Annasaheb Mane, Harshvardhan Jadhav, Santosh Patil, Firoz Patel, Qadir Maulana and others were present on the dais.

KCR further said Maharashtra has a network maximum rivers than any other state in the country, still, the people of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar get the water after eight days. Water is not available for irrigation, industries and drinking.

After the Nehru era, there has been proper planning for the development of the country. Several political parties came to power, but no progress has been done. It’s high time that India needs to be transformed. It is in the hand of the people to decide what they want. If they want facilities, they should use the right to vote judiciously to elect the right people.

In Telangana, proper planning is done for water and electricity. The farmers are getting ample water and 24-hour electricity. It can also happen in Maharashtra by using the Telangana model. If you give power to BRS in Maharashtra, I promise to give water every day in each house within five years and free electricity to farmers, KCR mentioned.

Free water, and electricity in Telangana

Telangana is a very small state than Maharashtra. However, the farmers get water for irrigation and electricity for 24 hours free. Similarly, the government gives Rs 10,000 per acre to the farmers directly to their accounts. There is no agent between the government and the farmers. The family members of the deceased farmer get Rs 5 lakh insurance within eight days. Then, why it is not possible for Maharashtra? There is a lack of political will for it.

Hoist pink flag in ZP elections

Similarly, there is an ample amount of coal, which can cater to the need of 24 hours electricity for the next 150 years. Still, the farmers in Maharashtra do not get electricity. There is a need for transformation. In the upcoming ZP elections, raise BRS pink flag and bring the farmer’s government into the state. We will start the schemes implemented in Telangana here.

People are being divided

The politicians are dividing the people in the name of castism, religion, and gender bias. Rich are getting more reach and poor more poor. Farmers are committing suicide every day. People have to think if they want to continue this situation or bring change. Farmers, labourers, unemployed, and Dalits should unite to fight against the present power.

Our policy is of nationalization, not privatization

The government is selling the government industries to its friends. If we come into power we will change the policy of privatization and will implement the policy of nationalization again. Water policy should also be changed. The water should not flow in the sea but should be restricted in the rivers to avert floods.

Give the name of Dr Ambedkar to the new Parliament building

We have given the name of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar to the legislative assembly in Telangana. We have constructed the 125 feet high statue of Dr Ambedkar in Hyderabad. The politicians should start the Dalit Bandhu scheme like Telangana in Maharashtra. The schemes of the union government like Make in India and Digital India have only become a joke.