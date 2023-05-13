GKC students come out with flying colours in 10th

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The students of Gaganjit’s Knowledge Centre (GKC) have come out with flying colours in the 10th result declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Its eight students have scored 97 and above per cent marks because of the proven methodology and hard work of teachers and students. The names of the students are as follows; Shrawani Kshirsagar (Podar School) 98 pc, Hitesh Pote-97 pc and Aditya Kodgire-97 pc ( both from The Jain International School),

Adhish Deore (Kendriya Vidyalaya)-97 pc, Anay Thorat (Ace Academy)-97, Bhoomika Teotia (Stepping Stones School)-97 pc, Aryan Rawas (Podar School)-97 pc and Saksham Kothari (Dnyanada School)-97 pc.