GKC students come out with flying colours in 10th

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 13, 2023 08:00 PM 2023-05-13T20:00:09+5:30 2023-05-13T20:00:09+5:30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The students of Gaganjit’s Knowledge Centre (GKC) have come out with flying colours in the 10th result ...

GKC students come out with flying colours in 10th | GKC students come out with flying colours in 10th

GKC students come out with flying colours in 10th

Next

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The students of Gaganjit’s Knowledge Centre (GKC) have come out with flying colours in the 10th result declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Its eight students have scored 97 and above per cent marks because of the proven methodology and hard work of teachers and students. The names of the students are as follows; Shrawani Kshirsagar (Podar School) 98 pc, Hitesh Pote-97 pc and Aditya Kodgire-97 pc ( both from The Jain International School),

Adhish Deore (Kendriya Vidyalaya)-97 pc, Anay Thorat (Ace Academy)-97, Bhoomika Teotia (Stepping Stones School)-97 pc, Aryan Rawas (Podar School)-97 pc and Saksham Kothari (Dnyanada School)-97 pc.

Open in app
Tags : Central Board Of Secondary Education Fit india movement and central board of secondary education 12th Central Board of Secondary Education Podar School Jain International School Ace Academy Dnyanada School