Glitch in aircraft prevented Rahul Gandhi from visiting city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to travel from Delhi to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and then proceed to Chikhli on Tuesday morning. However, due to a technical malfunction in the aircraft, he could not make it to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Before arriving, he had to return to Delhi. Congress office-bearers, who had been waiting since 9.30 am, were forced to go back after waiting in vain. Rahul Gandhi, through a video message, explained that the technical fault in the plane prevented him from attending the event.

In a social media message, he said, "I was supposed to meet with Soyabean and Cotton farmers today in Chikhli, but due to the technical malfunction of my aircraft, I could not make it. I apologise for this. I am aware that the BJP government is not providing proper justice to farmers. That is why I want to assure you that once the Maha Vikas Aghadi government is in power, we will immediately resolve this issue."