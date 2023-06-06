Glory of Shivaji Maharaj’s Coronation to last forever

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

“Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is the epitome of justice, ethics and ideal behaviours. The glory of the Coronation, which exists even after 350 years will last forever,” said Ravindra Patil, the prominent biographer of Shivaji Maharaj.

He was speaking in a lecture on ‘Necessity of Coronation of Shivaji Maharaj in all Times’ organised at Mahatma Phule Hall of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Tuesday to celebrate the Coronation Day of Shivaji Maharaj.

Pro-vice chancellor Dr Shyam Shirasath presided over the ceremony. Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, Management Council member Dr Gajanan Sanap, Dr Yogita Hoke Patil, Dr Rajesh Ragde, and Student Development Board Director Dr Mustajib Khan were prominent among those present.

Ravindra Patil said after the loss of Yadavas empire, there was anarchy everywhere. “Shahaji Maharaj introduced the concept of Swarajya in that situation. With the inspiration from Jijabai, Shivaji Maharaj brought the concept of 'Swarajya' into reality,” he added. Parag Hase conducted the proceedings.