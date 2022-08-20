Glow Garden in Kalagram to boost tourism; create job avenues

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 20:

To attract footfalls of visitors and provide job opportunities through the re-opening of the closed shops at Kalagram (in Cidco N-1 sector), the union minister of state (MoS) for finance Bhagwat Karad today announced the development of Glow Garden, on its campus, soon. The minister also declared to grant aid of Rs 10 crore for the project.

The government spent crores of rupees and built Kalagram, near Garware Sports Complex, many years ago. The cultural epicentre, Kalagram, is a cluster of galleries/shops meant to exhibit the city’s rich, royal and traditional unique culture through the display of diverse art and handicraft. However, the site wore a deserted look for want of regular visitors. Hence, the shops, most of the time remain closed, every year.

Karad conducted a meeting to review the development works at the Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) headquarters on Saturday. The state cooperative minister Atul Save was also present on the occasion.

“ The Glow Gardens are being developed in many cities of India on different themes. Hence once such should also be developed at Kalagram. The glowing installations at Glow Garden, on the Kalagram campus, will attract visitors and tourists. Accordingly, it will help restart the shops (galas) and create job opportunities for the educated unemployed,” said the minister of state (MoS) for finance.

Karad also directed the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) to submit an estimate to convert 10 regular schools into digital schools. He also assured of taking initiative in granting Mudra loans between Rs 50,000 and 10 lakh to youths, who had completed training at ‘Light House’ - a skilled venture started under Smart City Mission.

Karad also assured of pursuing the Central Government’s share of Rs 206 crore in the mission.

The state minister Save instructed the additional chief executive officer (CEO, ASCDCL) Arun Shinde to set up a state-of-the-art Call Centre to redress public grievances.

The meeting was also attended by AMC’s deputy commissioner Aparna Thete, deputy director (Town Planning) A B Deshmukh, executive engineers M B Kazi and Hemant Kolhe, former mayor Bhagwan Ghadamode, former standing committee chairman Raju Shinde, former corporator Shivaji Dandge, Gokul Malke, BJP city president Sanjay Kenekar and others.

It may be noted Glow Gardens in Dubai and Kevadia - Gujarat (at Statue of Unity) are the talk of the tourism circle.