GMCH cannot clear the blockage for 'Angioplasty'

Aurangabad: Even after a year, the facility of angioplasty could not be started in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) due to non-availability of nurses.

The question was raised in the session held on December 26 regarding closure of angioplasty facility at GMCH. The hospital administration had announced in October 2021 that angioplasty would be started in just 8 days if nurses are available. However, even after a year, the manpower has not been received. Angiography facility in super specialty block started on August 17, but angioplasty is yet to be scheduled. Therefore, if an angiography is done in the GMCH and a blockage is found, the time to reach a private hospital for angioplasty is burdening the poor patients. Sources said that without the recruitment of 76 staff nurses, one matron and 4 in-charge sisters, it is impossible to start the angioplasty facility here.

Recruitment through agencies

A discussion has been held with the secretary of medical education regarding the recruitment. Recruitment for super specialty blocks will be done through the agency. The angioplasty facility will start thereafter, said Dr Sanjay Rathod, dean, GMCH.