GMCH employee beaten up

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Three persons severely beat a contractual employee of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) when tried to intervene in a quarrel on April 13 night. A case has been registered with Begumpura police station against the accused Anurag Avhad, Prem Avhad and Rohan Sonawane (all residents of GMCH residential quarters).

Police said, the complainant, Amin Salim Shaikh (24, Ghati area) works as a contractual employee in GMCH. He and the accused lives in the same locality. On April 13 night, Amin tried to convince the accused while they were quarreling. However, they abused and severely beat Amin.