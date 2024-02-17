GMCH exhibits 60-yr-old cadavers before medicos

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) is preserving 3 cadavers (human bodies), which are more than 60 years old, for the medical students.

The GMCH’s Department of Anatomy (DoA) has mummified these bodies (preserved by embalming and wrapping it in cloth). These cadavers were brought in front of the students after many decades on Saturday.

A competition was also organised to pin-point the anatomical location of organs through clay and paper (on the rear portion of these old cadavers) on February 17.

GMCH Dean Dr Shivaji Sukre, Dean of IIMSR Medical College (Badnapur) Dr Azhar Ahmed Siddiqui, Head of DoA at Government Medical College (Latur) Dr Pratima Kulkarni, Dr Zubair Hussain, Head of DoA at GMCH (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) Dr Archana Kalyankar, Dr Mohammed Laique and Dr Anant Dhanwate were the guests of honour.

The programme was also attended by Dr Akhtar, Dr Vaishali Kirwale, Dr Swapna Ambekar, Dr Kalpana Patil, Dr Shilpa Shiwale, Dr Pallavi Chavan and Dr Priya Pargunde.

“These cadavers are from the year 1962. The cadaveric preservation has been done with special care. They have been mummified to keep the condition intact,” said Dr Archana Kalyankar.