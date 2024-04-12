GMCH gets long-awaited autoclaves, ending sterilization disruptions

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Relief for patients and staff at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) as four new autoclave machines have finally arrived, replacing the frequently failing old models. This will eliminate disruptions to surgical procedures caused by a lack of sterilized equipment.

Hospitals require sterile instruments and materials to prevent infections during surgery. Autoclave machines achieve sterilization using high pressure and steam. Previously, when the old autoclaves broke down, the hospital resorted to a time-consuming and less effective method of boiling surgical instruments for 30 minutes.

New machines ensure smooth operations

This vital equipment is essential for maintaining a steady flow of surgeries, with the hospital performing at least 40 elective procedures daily on top of emergency cases. The new autoclaves will ensure a continuous supply of sterilized equipment, preventing delays and complications, said Dr Shivaji Sukre, dean, GMCH.