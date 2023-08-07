GMCH gets Rs 26cr funds

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A fund of Rs 26 crore was sanctioned for the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in a meeting of the District Planning Committee on Monday. The funds will be utilized for purchasing equipment and medicines, informed Dean Dr Sanjay Rathod.

GMCH was facing a scarcity of medicines for the past many days. Hence, medicines were brought from the medical colleges of other districts. The poor patients and their relatives had to purchase medicines from medical stores at higher prices. Now, the DPC has sanctioned funds of Rs 26 crore, due to which the medicine scarcity will be reduced and the hospital will get new equipment. Out of the total funds, Rs 21 crore will be spent on equipment and the remaining Rs 5 crore on medicines, Dr Rathod said.