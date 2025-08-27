GMCH hoping for increase in postgraduate medical seats

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

More specialist doctors are now likely to be trained in Marathwada. This is because preparations are underway to increase postgraduate (PG) medical seats across the country. At the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), the number of PG seats is expected to rise from 200 to at least 250.

A review is currently being conducted to determine in which subjects the PG seats can be increased. This process is likely to be completed within a month. Doctor of Medicine (MD) is a postgraduate medical course pursued after completing MBBS. After earning an MD degree, one can specialise in fields such as Medicine, Pediatrics, Dermatology, Psychiatry, Radiology, etc. Doctors with MD or MS degrees also get opportunities to work as professors or researchers in medical colleges. In addition, after MD, they can pursue Doctorate of Medicine (DM) or super-specialisation.

Review underway

PG seats are being increased across the country. At present, we have 200 PG seats. A review is being conducted with the aim of increasing these seats. At least 50 more seats are expected to be added. Last year, out of 200 seats, 197 were filled, said GMCH Dean Dr Shivaji Sukre.

Current status of PG seats in GMCH

Subject – Seats

Doctor of Medicine (MD) in Anesthesiology: 25

Master of Surgery (MS) in Obstetrics & Gynecology: 21

MD in General Medicine: 20

MS in General Surgery: 20

MD in Physiology: 3

MS in Orthopedics: 9

MD in Geriatric Medicine: 5

MD in Respiratory Medicine: 5

MS in Ophthalmology: 8

MS in Otorhinolaryngology (ENT): 4

MD in Radio-Diagnosis: 13

MD in Psychiatry: 3

MD in Community Medicine: 12

MD in Pediatrics: 9

MD in Microbiology: 13

MD in Pharmacology: 3

MD in Pathology: 14

MD in Biochemistry: 2

MD in Dermatology, Venereology & Leprosy: 3

MD in Forensic Medicine: 3

MD in Radiotherapy: 2 and

MD in Anatomy: 3