GMCH narrates official problems before principal secretary

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The principal secretary of the Medical Education and Drugs Department, Dinesh Waghmare, paid a visit to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), on Wednesday evening. Taking advantage of it, the hospital administration presented a long list of issues and demands, including vacant nursing and teaching positions, security concerns due to an inadequate number of guards, the need for a new hostel, and the long-delayed ‘Regional Geriatric Centre’ (that exists only on paper), to him.

Waghmare was in the city in connection with a legal proceeding on Wednesday. Hence after finishing his court duties, he paid the visit to GMCH. He planted a sapling on the hospital campus and later on held a meeting with all heads of various sections.

GMCH Dean Dr. Shivaji Sukre, Medical Superintendent Dr. Suresh Harbade, Dean of the Government Medical College (Jalna) Dr. Sudhir Chaudhary, Officer on Special Duty at the Government Cancer Hospital Dr. Arvind Gaikwad, Dr. Bharat Sonawane, IMA President Dr. Ujwala Dahiphale; Dr. Kashinath Garkal; and Dr. Mirza Shiraz Baig were present in the meeting. While expressing satisfaction with the services provided by various departments of GMCH, Waghmare assured that the pending issues and demands would be resolved.

Decision to be made

The principal secretary said that the long-pending issue of establishing the ‘Regional Geriatric Centre’ at GMCH, which is awaiting government approval, will be addressed soon. The necessary decisions upon it will be taken.

‘Super Specialty’ inauguration ceremony gets Green Signal

Waghmare was informed that the inauguration ceremony of the Super Specialty Hospital at GMCH was still pending. He instructed that the event should be organised as soon as possible.

MARD highlights concerns

The office-bearers of the MARD organisation met with the principal secretary to raise concerns regarding the need to increase the number of security guards, install more CCTV cameras, and address other security issues at GMCH.