GMCH residents doctors strike continues for 3rd day

Aurangabad, Jan 3:

The strike of Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) members continued for the third day in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Monday demanding to expedite the admissions process of postgraduate courses counselling.

The doctors stopped examining patients at the outpatients' department (OPD) since Saturday. They demonstrated in front of the medical college today to draw attention towards their demands.

The agitators also decided not to carry out regular surgeries. Its impact was seen somewhat on surgeries.

GMCH administration said that senior doctors are handling patients' service smoothly.

A total of 1,730 patients were examined today through resident doctors on strike. Nearly 161 patients were admitted throughout the day today.

A total of 21 surgeries including eight at the Ophthalmology Department, Orthopaedics Department.

Association president Dr Akshay Khirsagar said that patients service was affected in absence of resident doctors while services at emergency and Covid wards was normal as usual. The GMCH has 310 doctors while 200 of them are on strike.