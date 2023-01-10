GMCH to build minority hostel by spending Rs 110 crore

Aurangabad: The Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Dean, Dr Sanjay Rathod, has underlined that the health administration has approved the proposal of constructing a minority hostel, on the GMCH campus, recently. The estimated cost of the hostel is Rs 110 crore and the site for the project has also been selected, said the dean.

The meeting of GMCH’s Board of Visitors (BoV) was held on Saturday. Apprising to the members Dr Rathod said that the minority hostel is the maiden concept and it is taking place at GMCH, Aurangabad. The hostel will have the capacity to accommodate 700 students studying various courses in health sciences. The actual work will start after completing due procedures and seeking administrative approval, he said.

The union Ministry of Minority Affairs is eligible to seek funds for starting degree-level courses and constructing the required infrastructure for it under Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK). Hence, the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) directed the GMCH to submit the proposal as per the guidelines of the Minorities Department.

Accordingly, the GMCH administration submitted the proposal providing accommodation to the students studying in MBBS and other health sciences courses like BPMT, Nursing etc.